Albert Lea seeking developers to address housing shortage

Alisa Pyszka, Metro president candidate: 'Our region is at a critical point right now.'The status quo of our regional direction under Metro is not acceptable. Metro is responsible for the $2.5 billion homeless service bond, over a 10-year period, that the region approved in May 2020. As of today, we do not have a clear regional plan nor a commitment to measure outcomes. If we do not change current Metro leadership, our region will be spending $200 million dollars a year without a process to measure the problem and determine if less people are living on sidewalks. A...

HOMELESS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO