ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Hardy’s late recruitment still drives him

By Andrew Clay
abc27 News
abc27 News
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiq4e_0fEbsYRF00

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defense looks very different in 2022 and the change is at all levels. Despite losing two starters, the most stable group is the secondary.

Back in 2022 is Ji’ayir Brown, Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King and Daequan Hardy.

The Pittsburgh native is one of James Franklin’s favorite players to talk about. Franklin is easy to sidetrack with a conversation about Hardy’s four touchdown, three pick game in the PIAA 5A Championships in 2018.

“I remember I was at the state championship game with Terry and he scored in every way possible,” he said. “And me and Terry just kind of looked at each other and said we’re making this hard then we have to.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Hardy now pencils in a much larger role in 2022 filling the void left by starting corner Tariq Castro Fields.

Last year Hardy recorded a sack, two picks and a defensive touchdown and while he’s succeeded since coming to Happy Valley, he says that late recruitment still drives him four years later.

“When a guy who’s my size, is not the biggest, the strongest or you know whatever the circumstance may be, you have to carry that chip on your shoulder every day,” he said. “You have to overcome those setbacks and make the best of what you can.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WETM 18 News

Athletics departments to remain at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield Universities

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities have received NCAA approval to retain their respective NCAA athletic programs during their merger as the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Each campus will maintain all of its sports teams and remain wholly independent of each other. All athletic programs will continue to use their respective […]
MANSFIELD, PA
WAFB

LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and company have added two players from West Virginia through the NCAA Transfer Portal in guard Jasmine Carson and forward Esmery Martinez, both players announced the commitment via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20. In her two seasons at West Virginia Carson, played in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
PennLive.com

Central Penn College Splits against PSU Brandywine

After being held to only one run in doubleheader action against a tough Bucks County CC team on Friday, the Knights bounced back with a vengeance in the first game yesterday against host PSU Brandywine. Central Penn scored in every inning but one to easily outdistance the Nittany Lions, 8–1.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joey Porter#American Football#College Football#Wtaj#Penn State#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
abc27 News

ISP: Child found dead was stuffed into a suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
SELLERSBURG, IN
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
EDINBORO, PA
abc27 News

Cleared: Crash on I-78W near Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An incident that closed all lanes of I-78 westbound near Lebanon has been cleared as of shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to 511PA. A crash on I-78 westbound near Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 – LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG had closed all lanes as of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 18. […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

2 schools, 6 sets of sports teams: NCAA gives OK to PASSHE merger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sports teams at six state-owned Pennsylvania universities will still compete against each other despite merging into two umbrella institutions, the State System of Higher Education announced Wednesday. The decision by the NCAA Division II Membership Committee pertains to sports in Division II at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion and Edinboro […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy