The Iowa Supreme Court has revoked the license of an eastern Iowa attorney for “an act of theft” and for his neglect of clients’ legal matters. In 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board had charged attorney John Karl Fischer, of the Fischer Law Firm in Vinton, with more than a dozen ethics rule violations. The Grievance Commission of the Supreme Court of Iowa conducted a hearing on the matter last April and subsequently recommended to the court that Fischer’s license be revoked.

