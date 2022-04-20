ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

From Whirlpool design engineer to Barter resident playwright

By Susan Cameron
cardinalnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON — Catherine Bush had no intention of becoming a playwright. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in industrial technology, which she describes as the “design aspect of engineering versus engineering itself.”. She once worked at Whirlpool. During a visit to England in 1987,...

cardinalnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Danville, KY
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
KFVS12

Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Zaxby’s restaurant in Paducah will reopen under new management. Located on U.S. Highway 60 W., the restaurant will reopen on Monday, April 25 to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date. According to a news release from...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horton Foote
WHAS11

'Fire Rainbow' spotted in Kentucky skies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No, there's no real fire and it's technically not a rainbow. But this beautiful phenomenon has been spotted in different communities in our viewing area. Sometimes known as a "fire rainbow" for its flame-like appearance, the technical term is a circumhorizontal arc. A circumhorizon arc lies...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky's first ever Buc-ee's is now open

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky just opened its first-ever Buc-ee's location. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores...
RICHMOND, KY
WUKY

It took more than a decade, but Lexington leaders say the reimagined Rupp and convention center were worth it. Take a look inside.

After 12 years and $310 million in investment, the ribbon was finally cut on Lexington's new expanded Central Bank Center and retooled Rupp Arena Thursday. "We got it done. We got it done right," former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced, with a glass raised. "For all of Lexington and all of Kentucky, hear, hear. Cheers, everybody."
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barter#Whirlpool#Engineering#Design#Abingdon
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
WBKO

Building materials manufacturer expanding, adding 100 jobs

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a building materials supplier and manufacturer is expanding its operation in western Kentucky and adding 100 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Legacy Metals LLC plans a $1.2 million project in Hopkinsville that will include a new facility with two manufacturing lines to develop and trim roofing and siding panels.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Estill Animal Shelter experiencing parvovirus outbreak

LEXINGTON/RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anita Spreitzer, Vice President of the Lexington-based animal protection group Paws 4 the Cause, says in the past three weeks, about 20 puppies have contracted parvovirus at Estill Animal Shelter, and more than half those puppies have died. She says two removed from the shelter...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
My 1053 WJLT

Folks Are Literally Driving Hours to Visit Buc-ee’s, Now Open in Richmond, Kentucky — Take a Tour [VIDEO]

I'll admit it. When I'm traveling, and I need to stop for the gas/restroom/snack trifecta, I become a happy man when I see a Love's or a Pilot. But I don't think my mood in those instances holds a CANDLE to how people feel about Texas-based Buc-ee's Travel Center. And Kentucky's first (of a planned three) locations is now open in Richmond. The excitement is seriously palpable. The place was packed for the Tuesday grand opening.
RICHMOND, KY
Fox 19

NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County School District announced on Wednesday the death of Dr. Julie Whitis. Whitis served as co-principal of the Ignite Institute, the firsts high school in Kentucky to specialize in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). She passed away peacefully last weekend, according to...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy