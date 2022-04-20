ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Tour Times for Loaves and Fishes New Home at 137 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry will be moving from it's present home at 119 Bucksport Road to their new home at 137 Downeast Highway. The new location will greatly enhance their space,...

wdea.am

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Earthquake Downeast Friday Night, April 15th

There was a earthquake Friday night, April 15th in Maine, registering 2.6 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 10:10 p.m. and happened 58 kilometers East Southeast of the Cranberry Isles, at a depth of 10 kilometers. For those of you want to plot it on a nautical chart,...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Easter Egg Hunts Downeast

One of the best things about Easter are Easter Egg Hunts! Throughout the years with my children growing up the Easter Bunny used to come to our house and hide eggs inside, and occasionally outside. Depending upon when Easter fell, sometimes there would still be snow on the ground! Luckily, with Easter being "late" this year on Sunday, April 17th, the Easter Egg Hunts should be snow free!
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth, ME
Society
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Ellsworth, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Society
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Times#Fishes Food Pantry#The Downeast Community#Maine Savings
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Q106.5

Wonder What Is Going On Next to BJ’s in Bangor?

If you’ve been to BJ’s, or Target in Bangor lately you’ve probably noticed the activity. What was once the garden center when the Home Depot was located where BJ’s is now, has been demolished. Remember when Home Depot was located there on Longview Drive, which was seven years ago now? Yes, time flies.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Cheapest House With A Pool Currently For Sale In Central Maine

Despite that fact that we have spent the last few days talking about how we were going to get at least one more winter weather event, we can all agree that summer is just around the corner. How cool would it be to have a pool this summer? There'd be no need to pack the kids up to take them to the beach or a public pool on those hot, steamy, summer days. All they have to do is step out the back door!
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Endangered rabbits return to Scarborough Marsh

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says New England cottontail rabbits have been reintroduced to the Scarborough Marsh Wildlife Management Area. Cottontails are an endangered species in Maine. There are believed to be fewer than 300 New England cottontails in Maine, in just six...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy