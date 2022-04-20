ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

‘Forgotten’ cask of whisky expected to set world record price

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VKUn_0fEbr7tu00

A rare “forgotten” cask of whisky, bought for £5,000 more than 30 years ago, is expected to set a world record when it is sold in an online auction.

The 374-litre cask, originally filled on May 5 1988, has been held in bond at the Macallan Distillery in Moray for almost 34 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hR8V_0fEbr7tu00
The Macallan Distillery in Moray (Alamy/PA)

It was bought on a whim by an expat who then forgot about it for more than three decades until they were reminded by Macallan that it was still maturing in the warehouse.

Bids for the rare cask have already reached 170,000 dollars (£130,000) since the auction went live at 7pm on Friday and are expected to soar before the sale on the Whisky Hammer site ends on Sunday.

It is expected to break the record set in 2021 by Bonhams for the sale of a 30-year-old re-racked Sherry hogshead from Macallan, which fetched 574,000 dollars (£439,000).

This is, without doubt, one of the most exciting casks we’ve seen come to auction in recent years

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer, said: “Casks of this age and size are extremely rare, especially from The Macallan.

“This is, without doubt, one of the most exciting casks we’ve seen come to auction in recent years and we expect it to set a new world record by the time the auction closes on Sunday.”

If bottled today, the cask would yield 534 70cl bottles.

The Whisky Hammer April auction, which includes more than 2,000 lots, is live until 7pm on Sunday.

Whisky Hammer is a family-run auction service founded by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Casks#Food Drink#Beverages#Moray#Macallan
Daily Mail

Palatial prison CELL in the heart of Knightsbridge: Studio flat measuring 6ft by 12ft inside marble-lined apartment block hits the market for £275,000... but offers LESS space than most inmates get

A tiny studio flat in London with a living area which is nearly as small as a prison cell has gone on sale for a staggering £275,000. The minuscule apartment, which is so small the cooker is at the end of the bed, measures just 6ft by 12ft in its kitchen-bedroom area, with a connected 3ft sq toilet-shower.
REAL ESTATE
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Beast

Current Foods Just Set A Guinness World Record with Plant-Based Ceviche

Current Foods has been making major waves with their wildly innovative take on plant-based seafood. Using science, along with boundless imagination, the new company has created products with the taste, texture, and appearance of actual seafood. Besides great flavors, their products are packed with nutrition that includes omega-3, iron, and vitamin B-12.
RETAIL
newschain

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Police have identified a 52-year-old man held over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, Stockton Police Department said late on Monday. “Detectives believe this appears to be a random...
STOCKTON, CA
newschain

Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday. The victim has been named as Teon Campbell-Pitter, 16, who died in a stabbing in Lewisham on April 13. The suspect appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Netflix shares drop 25% after it loses 200,000 subscribers

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly...
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy