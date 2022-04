The Texas Department of Transportation unveiled its plans to improve the Highway 84 corridor coming into Waco from the west last week at a public meeting in Woodway. There were the obvious crowd-pleasing projects in the overall plan, like a bridge over New Road at Franklin Avenue — eliminating, or at least alleviating, what has to be Waco’s No. 1 traffic hassle — as well as the proposed flyovers at Highway 6 and Highway 84. Those are needed improvements, and widely popular among Central Texas drivers.

WACO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO