Buffalo, NY

Spoon’s performance in Buffalo, NY Jul 07, 2022 – presale code

The Spoon presale passcode has just been listed. With this Spoon presale code you will have the chance to buy tickets before they go on sale!!!. Now is the time to order your tickets –...

The Outer Habor Concert Series is bringing some big-name artists to Buffalo this summer. This will be the first summer featuring concerts at the new performance venue there rather than in downtown Buffalo at Canalside. I remember when I moved to Buffalo, one of the first shows I hosted was En Vogue at Canalside. It was a free show. I also hosted the free T-Pain show at Canalside, which was bananas. There were more than 20,000 people at that show, which I believe was one of the last free shows. After that, the price went to $5 for regular tickets and a bit more for VIP tickets.
Get ready kids! The dinosaurs are coming back to Western New York! It was just announced that tickets will go on sale this week for a special event at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo. Jurassic World Is Coming To Buffalo. Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance...
A World War 2 era plane that was built in Buffalo is back in the 716 after being pulled from a Siberian Lake. It never ceases to amaze me how incredible the history of Buffalo and Western New York is. Winning the war took an entire nation and, more specifically, the hard work of Americans at home and here in Buffalo. The Bell p-39 has a legendary history in the United States and WW2 and it is a MUST see at The Niagara Aerospace Museum!
It looks like Winter is not quite done with Western New York just yet. A major Nor'Easter is impacting parts of the east coast and some of the outer rim of the storm will bring some of the white stuff here in Western New York. We could see up to an inch of snow across Western New York tonight into Tuesday morning.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are just hours away from Dyngus Day, as the festivities get underway bright and early Monday morning, and continue throughout the day. The main attraction, of course, is the Dyngus Day Parade, which will roll out at 5 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Memorial Drive. The parade will […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ’s Casa di Pizza has a new owner. Longtime owners Jeff and Lori Jacobbi announced their retirement and the sale of the business at 11 E. Mohawk St. to managers Michael “Shooky” Ciesiulka and Stacie Moon. Both Ciesiulka and Moon have been with...
The Old Mill building in West Falls has been needing a revamp project for quite some time now, and the West Falls Advisory Committee received some long-anticipated news during their Monday night meeting. Scott Bieler, the President of West Herr Automotive Group, announced that he is buying the Old Mill...
One thing we do really well here in Buffalo is eat and drink. The local food places are out of this world in the Queen City, and the craft beer scene is amazing as well. Over the past decade, Buffalo has seen an explosion in new breweries opening up and the great part about the brewery scene in Western New York is that it's one big family. No one brewery is competing with another; they all support each other, which is awesome.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new KFC location on Elmwood Avenue is giving away a year of free chicken at its grand opening next Tuesday. The location at 2230 Elmwood Ave., just south of Kenmore Avenue, will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26. Its grand opening celebration will feature a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and “free chicken for a year” gift card giveaways to the first 50 customers, KBP Brands announced.
The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Buffalo is the second-largest metropolis in New York. The city is home to numerous popular restaurants with outstanding dining establishments ready to serve you your favorite meal. If you are looking for budget-friendly yet fine dining choices, then the following top five most popular American restaurants in the city are for you.
