ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Weather Kid Wednesday – Liam Franson

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
WTAJ
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3zw3_0fEbpGpc00

Today’s Weather Kid is Liam Franson! Liam is nine years old, and attends Curwensville Elementary School. He loves weather and and is fascinated by when hail forms and falls from a thunderstorm. He also enjoys the snow.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qV2r_0fEbpGpc00

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Liam plays many sports and his favorite is soccer. Liam also enjoys going to the Clearfield County Fair each year. Liam did a fantastic job this morning helping us out with the current temperatures and the day planner! Thank you Liam for stopping by to help with the forecast!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oSLS_0fEbpGpc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY2fW_0fEbpGpc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXxa0_0fEbpGpc00

If you have an elementary or middle school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Man taken into custody after standoff in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been taken into custody after a police standoff closed a section of Route 255 in Clearfield County for several hours. A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the home along Old Route 225 Road outside of DuBois when the US Marshals Service attempted to serve […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curwensville, PA
Sports
City
Clearfield, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Curwensville, PA
WTAJ

Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford. State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Clearfield County motorcycle crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified a man killed after crashing his Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle in Penn Township. On April 13 around 2:30 p.m., 68-year-old Rodney Jordan veered off the roadway on SR 219 just west of McFadden Road after failing to get around a left curve, according to state […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to scene of train and car crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The coroner has been called to the scene of a train and car crash that happened in Cambria County. The accident occurred at 100 Carneys Crossing Road in Lilly and emergency crews were called out at about 9:20 p.m. according to Cambria County dispatch. Lilly and Cresson Fire Departments along with […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Authority#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Sunshine will help ease the chill Wednesday

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. While this is not nearly as cold as recent days, it is still a good bit below average. An approaching front will bring scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday. This front will wash out close to the area and it will start to turn milder on Thursday with variable cloudiness and highs closer to 60.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Snow showers will linger into Tuesday but the worst is behind us

We had a late-season snowfall, but things are starting to wind down. The snow will taper to scattered snow showers for tonight. The winter weather advisories that are in effect for much of the region will be allowed to expire. In fact, as soon as the snow slackens in your location, roads should improve. Though […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Hershey bringing back fan-favorite Reese’s candy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company is bringing back a fan-favorite Reese’s candy, but only for a limited time. In honor of National Lover’s Day on April 23, Hershey is bringing back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have “double the peanut butter flavor” […]
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Clearfield County father charged for concealing kids

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Grampian man is facing charges after police said he failed to return two children into legal custody. Clearfield Borough police received a report from a concerned mother who did not know where her two kids were. She said they were picked up by their father, 48-year-old Lance Weber, on April […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Clearfield mother charged after police find deplorable home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is behind bars after police found her home in deplorable conditions for her child following a noise complaint. On April 17, Lawrence Township police arrived at the 100 block of Palmer Street around 10 p.m. after receiving reports that 46-year-old Brandy Perks was outside yelling, screaming and […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Silver Lining Drive-In announces 2022 movie schedule

BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — Get the popcorn ready, the Silver Lining Drive-In 2022 movie schedule has been announced for the spring and summer by the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. Movies will be presented on Saturdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend, with the exception of three weekends, at the Bedford County Fairgrounds. The […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Resident killed, four firefighters injured in Lewistown fire

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm Lewistown apartment fire early Tuesday morning on Logan Street. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were found in the front and first floor of the apartment. The call came in as a fire with entrapment. Lewistown Borough Fire Chief Bob […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man assaults psychiatric aides, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched two psychiatric aides at The Meadows psychiatric center in Centre Hall. On April 14 around 8:30 a.m., 28-year-old Thomas Birkl was acting out and throwing food around the facility, according to charges filed by state police at Rockview. Two […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona thief causes trouble at another store, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that was accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from Dick’s Sporting Goods last year was arrested again for allegedly stealing from Sheetz on Friday. On April 15 around 11 p.m., 36-year-old Matthew C. Robinson stole a Twisted Tea from a beer cooler at the Sheetz on Chestnut […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clouds move in tonight, scattered showers for Thursday

High pressure over head tonight keeps us quiet. Clouds will slowly be on the increase late ahead of our next rain maker. Lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with light winds out of the south. Thursday we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Police search for missing Bedford County man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris man who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. Family of Jeffrey took to Facebook and said he has hyperthyroidism […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy