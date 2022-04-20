Weather Kid Wednesday – Liam Franson

Today’s Weather Kid is Liam Franson! Liam is nine years old, and attends Curwensville Elementary School. He loves weather and and is fascinated by when hail forms and falls from a thunderstorm. He also enjoys the snow.





Liam plays many sports and his favorite is soccer. Liam also enjoys going to the Clearfield County Fair each year. Liam did a fantastic job this morning helping us out with the current temperatures and the day planner! Thank you Liam for stopping by to help with the forecast!







