ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour in a city near you – presale code

tmpresale.com
 20 hours ago

The new Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour presale code is now on our site: For a very short time you can buy your tickets before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to see Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour’s performance in a city near you!!. Here is...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
95 Rock KKNN

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Price Level#The Moist Tour#Paramount Theatre#Wa#Carnegie Music Hall#Canada Artist#Presale Passwords
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
97.5 WOKQ

Bill Burr to Headline First-Ever Comedy Show At Fenway Park

For nearly a century, the only large-scale events held at Fenway Park in Boston were Red Sox games. One of America's most treasured ballparks had consistently been just that, a ballpark. Things changed in 2002, when Fenway Park brought in their first headline rock n' roll act, Bruce Springsteen. Sure, Fenway held a few jazz festival events in the 70s, but nothing like the Boss, with a full stage setup rocking centerfield. Summer concerts are now the norm at Fenway, with major names like Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, and more playing at the iconic stadium over the last 20 years. Now, Fenway Park is ready to branch out a little more with its first foray into comedy.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
loudersound.com

Listen to Def Leppard's stomping new single Take What You Want

Def Leppard have released a new single, Take What You Want. The track is the second song to be lifted from the Yorkshire hard rock superstars' forthcoming twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which is set to arrive on May 27. Following on from the previously released, Kick, Take What...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Announces New West Coast 2022 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced new West Coast 2022 tour dates—14 more shows, to be exact. And the new gigs will commence right after Dylan’s 81st birthday on May 24. Dylan’s official Twitter account announced the news on Monday (April 18), writing, “Bob Dylan’s U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, April 22. See the http://bobdylan.com On Tour page at http://bobdylan.com/on-tour/ for dates and ticket information!”
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Rosalía Tickets Go on Sale Soon—Here’s How to Snag the Best Seats For Her Motomami World Tour

Click here to read the full article. La Rosalía’s tour is finally happening! The Spanish singer’s massive world tour will kick off in her native Spain before landing in North and South America, and fans around the world are already vying for Rosalía tickets in their local cities. Luckily, we have some tips for landing the best tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 tour, including an exclusive discount code(!!!) for StyleCaster readers below. Rosalia Motomami World Tour Tickets $98+ Buy Now Rosalía announced her Motomami World Tour—her first-ever bout of global concerts—on April 18, 2022. Rosalía’s 2022 tour will span a whopping 46 dates across 15...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Watch: Måneskin covered Britney Spears’ Womanizer at Coachella over the weekend

As they continue their monumental ascent, Måneskin made their debut appearance at this weekend's huge Coachella. And the band typically made their mark at the first of the two mega festivals, with a 10-song setlist on the Mojave stage that featured their viral cover of Beggin', plus covers of Iggy Pop And The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog and a rocking rendition of Britney Spears' Womanizer.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy