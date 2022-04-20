ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Dispensary celebrates dopest day of the year

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 18 hours ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Kohr Explores is going green! And we’re not talking about Earth Day or St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s 4/20 — a day which has become an unofficial holiday for cannabis producers, their consumers and advocates of legalized marijuana.

Kohr Harlan visited Chalice Farms Dispensary in southeast Portland to show how they’re celebrating.

Ash Jurberg

The coffee billionaire who lives in Oregon

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.
