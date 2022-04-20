Kohr Explores: Dispensary celebrates dopest day of the year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Kohr Explores is going green! And we’re not talking about Earth Day or St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s 4/20 — a day which has become an unofficial holiday for cannabis producers, their consumers and advocates of legalized marijuana.
Kohr Harlan visited Chalice Farms Dispensary in southeast Portland to show how they're celebrating.
