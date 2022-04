Netflix doesn’t want you to share passwords anymore.The company that tweeted “love is sharing a password” in 2017 appears to have reversed course. Instead, it’s now looking for ways to stop having joint accounts, and instead get their own.That’s at least according to new reports that the company is testing a new feature that will try and stop people from sharing passwords and encourage them to pay for extra subscriptions if they want to do so.What is happening?Netflix wants to make it harder for people to share accounts. (Or, it would say, it wants to make it easier for people...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO