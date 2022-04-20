ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospital where 'miracle' IVF baby boy died at two days old was understaffed 'because it was the Easter bank holiday' and his feeding tube was 'incorrectly fitted', inquest hears

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

The parents of a 'miracle' IVF baby who died at just two days old have told an inquest the hospital where he was born was understaffed - and claim an incorrectly fitted feeding tube may have contributed towards his death.

Cassian Curry died two days after he was born at 28 weeks weighing 1lb 10oz at Sheffield Teaching Hospital's Jessop Wing maternity unit on April 3 2021, a coroner said yesterday.

In a statement read to the hearing in Sheffield, Cassian's mother, Karolina Curry, said she and her husband James had a number of questions about her son's treatment, including reports that the unit was understaffed due to it being the Easter weekend.

Mrs Curry said: 'We still can't get our heads around any of this and how a bank holiday means your child dies. We cannot understand why they can't have life-saving checks or the right number of staff because of a bank holiday.'

Cassian, who was born after a successful round of IVF treatment, was described by his parents as a 'miracle' baby. Several previous rounds of IVF had ended in failure or miscarriage.

Mrs Curry spoke about the 'chaotic' nature of the birth, where she struggled to get the attention of nurses on the ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgwtT_0fEbo4rQ00
James and Karolina with Cassian Curry, who died two days after he was born at 28 weeks weighing 1lb 10oz at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals' Jessop Wing maternity unit on April 3 2021

'I kept ringing my bedside buzzer, but at one point I waited 25 minutes for someone to come,' she said in a witness impact statement read out in court.

'I was screaming. No one checked to see if I was dilated, but when they pulled back the sheets I was fully dilated.'

Mrs Curry was quickly transferred to the delivery ward, but she gave birth so quickly that her partner didn't arrive in time to see Cassian being born.

Because Cassian was premature, he was rushed to the neo-natal ICU ward within minutes of his birth so he could receive specialist treatment.

It was here that two catheters were inserted to feed and monitor him.

The court heard how doctors mistakenly inserted an Umbilical Venous Catheter (UVC) into Cassian's liver twice before a third insertion was signed off by a senior member of staff.

But Cassian's family have alleged the UVC was placed in a 'sub-optimal position'.

'The type of line was never discussed with us or that it needed several attempts to get it fitted,' said Mrs Curry. 'We were not told of any of the risks of the UVC.'

One of the doctors on the ward noted that she 'didn't have any concerns about Cassian's UVC'.

Another doctor, who inserted the UVC, said she was told by a senior member of staff, Dr Elizabeth Pilling, the UVC 'was in an acceptable position'.

Mr and Mrs Curry have also alleged they saw Cassian's heart rate monitor soar to 200 beats per minute 'for about 15 or 20 seconds' on the ICU ward. They claim that when this was raised with nurses, they were told this was 'fine'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmnDV_0fEbo4rQ00
Pictured: Sheffield Teaching Hospital's Jessop Wing Maternity Unit

At 1am on April 5, 2021 - less than 48 hours after Cassian was born - Mrs Curry said she was told to go to the ICU 'immediately' to see her son.

'When I got onto the ward I saw a lot of people around his incubator,' she said. 'There was no heart rate showing on the monitor and his machine was beeping loudly. That's how I found out my son was dying. I tried to scream but nothing came out.'

Several doctors tried to resuscitate Cassian, but he was pronounced dead at 2.20am.

'I was shaking and crying. They put my dead son in my arms. No one told me they were going to do that. James arrived a few minutes later and found our dead son in my arms. No one told us anything. We didn't know what had happened.'

The family have since claimed there were 'serious issues with staffing' on the ward.

'It cost Cassian his life and it cost us our son,' said Karolina. 'It distresses me that Cassian was in so much pain. Cassian died in the early hours of the Bank Holiday Monday. We can't get our heads around this - how giving birth on a Bank Holiday means your baby dies.'

The family also claimed that a priest at the hospital caused them further pain when he allegedly poured water from a plastic bottle to baptise Cassian. They were also left to wait for weeks to speak to a counsellor after being handed leaflets several weeks after Cassian's death.

'I was so upset,' said Karolina. 'I felt it disrespected me and it disrespected Cassian.'

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) identified significant patient safety concerns in March 2021 - a month before Cassian was born - which saw the rating of the maternity services at the trust downgraded to inadequate, although Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has pointed out that the neo-natal unit did not form part of this inspection and this judgment.

Earlier this month, the inspectors announced that the trust had failed to make the required improvements to maternity services when it visited in October and November, despite warnings.

The service did not have enough midwifery staff with the 'right qualifications, skills, training and experience to keep women safe from avoidable harm and to provide the right care and treatment', the CQC said.

Coroner Ms Combes said the CQC's findings will be referred to in the inquest but stressed that the two inquiries had different remits.

The inquest is expected to conclude on Friday.

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: 'We know that no apology will lessen the pain of Cassian's death for his parents and family, but we are so very sorry for what happened, and we have already provided Mr and Mrs Curry with a full explanation of what happened and the changes we have made since his death.

'Whilst staffing numbers on the neonatal unit that weekend were appropriate and within national recommendations it was busy and regrettably there was human error in terms of the management of Cassian's umbilical venous catheter.

'This was a very rare incident, and everyone involved in Cassian's care is devastated. There has been a full review of what happened, and changes have already been made to limit the chances of this happening again.'

Comments / 10

Crabgrass
10h ago

That really help’s these people who lost their baby boy doesn’t it. Sorry doesn’t work for them or anyone else out there. Tell The Good Lord your sorry and see if he is listening but I don’t think he is either.RIP Baby Boy. Prayers Be With Your Parents.

Reply
6
Sue Sobczak
9h ago

This baby was 28weeks. Unfortunately there are complications with 28 week babies. There should be no judgement on a non medical public site without any facts.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Hospital#Ivf#Inquest#Jessop Wing
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy