ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moscow has deported 500,000 people to Russia, Ukraine lawmaker says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNd77_0fEbnxqZ00

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia, a leading member of the parliament in Kyiv told European lawmakers on Wednesday, calling on the Red Cross to establish contact with those missing.

"Half a million of Ukrainian citizens were deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation without agreement from their side," said Mykyta Poturayev, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's humanitarian committee.

Reuters could not independently verify the figure given by Poturayev, who did not give details or supporting evidence.

"Unfortunately there is no opportunity for now even (to make) contact with these people," Poturayev told members of the European Parliament by video link.

Reuters has submitted a request for comment to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions, which define international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in conflict, prohibit mass forcible transfers of civilians during a conflict to the territory of the occupying power, classifying it as a war crime.

Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation and says it is offering humanitarian aid to those wanting to leave. read more

A Russian government resolution on March 12 listed the whereabouts of 95,909 people across Russia who had left Ukraine, including the two breakaway regions Moscow has declared as independent entities.

A month later, the Russian military said it had rescued 138,014 civilians from Mariupol, as fighting intensified in the besieged city.

Poturayev said he was concerned about the fate of those Ukrainians he says were sent to Russia.

"We know about so-called filtration camps for Ukrainian citizens," he said. "That's one of the possible directions of Red Cross activity, at least to find these deported people and to understand what is going (on) with them on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Alexandra Boivin, an official of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said her organisation was talking to Russian authorities about possibilities to help these people.

"The question about whether we can confirm that people were forcibly displaced at this moment is one that I cannot answer ... but it's certainly an issue of concern," she told the European Parliament's debate.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 90

Woody Harris
17h ago

that's not deportation, that's abduction. how can one deport another from where they belongs to where the one doing the removal is from?

Reply(18)
45
Brenda Foster
14h ago

From what I've been reading, Putin has violated the Geneva Convention on more than one occasion...he is in direct violation of Geneva Convention laws.

Reply(1)
11
Jc 1
18h ago

unfortunately, very sad but sounds as if Russia will be taking them to camps and gassing them till death.

Reply(4)
20
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Government Of Ukraine#Geneva Conventions#European#The Red Cross#Ukrainian#The European Parliament#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy