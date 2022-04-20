Springfield to honor over 400 people that died from covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has announced plans to honor more than 400 people who have died from covid since the start of the pandemic.

A candlelight remembrance ceremony is to be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of city hall. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris are to join city officials at the ceremony.

The Department of Health and Human Services is to give a paper bag and a marker for people in attendance to document the names of loved ones lost during the pandemic. A flameless candle will be placed inside each bag and then place on the steps of the city hall.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is important that we all take a moment to pause and reflect on the past two years and the toll this COVID-19 pandemic has taken on all of us, especially to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, a friend, co-worker or someone special. This pandemic has affected us all and we want to hold this special candlelight remembrance ceremony to honor the loved ones we have lost and support each other with love, kindness and compassion.”

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “Public Health Month gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the human toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the City of Springfield, Commonwealth, Nation and World. During our vigil, we pause to remember, reflect, as a city we grieve with their loved ones and vow not to forget their lives and we honor their legacy.”

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by BHN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.