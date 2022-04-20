ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas-saving tips for summer road travel

By Mary Jane Belleza
 20 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that spring break is over, people may be thinking about summer travel but with high gasoline prices, it’s going to cost you more.

8 News Now spoke with a mechanic for some tips on how to save money. Victor Botnari is the owner of Universal Motor Cars. He said as temperatures get warmer, his shop gets busier.

He suggests if you’re planning on taking a road trip, get your car inspected and make sure your tires are at the correct pressure and you have a clean air filter.

He also has some other tips.

“First not to accelerate fast because when they push the gas pedal, you floor it, the injectors pulsate faster and that means more fuel is going inside the engine, that’s one tip. Another thing is to drive with the windows up. Windows down will cause bad fuel consumption because of the aerodynamic,” Botnair said.

He added that drivers should do their homework and plan out the driving route and check gas prices in advance.

