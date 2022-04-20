Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Kimberly girls soccer player Abby Lom was last week's winner with 1,986 votes out of 4,777 total.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: A top pitching duo, big-time batter and standout softball games: Vote for the Post-Crescent athlete of the week