ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols, 42, scored from first Tuesday night on a triple from Tommy Edman, and Edman thought he was “going to be able to chase him down on that.”. Edman hit the ball to right-center field with two outs in the top of the third and Pujols had to turn on the jets because he was being waved all the home. The Marlins threw home but it slipped away from the catcher and Pujols was safe. This play put the Cardinals up 4-0.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO