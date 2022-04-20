TRAFFIC ALERT / ROAD CLOSURE for Avenue D to Avenue E

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Merrimon Avenue could go from four lanes to three with the addition of bike lanes this summer. Close to 3,000 people have filled out a survey to weigh in on the NCDOT proposal. The deadline to take the survey ended at midnight Tuesday. A decision on the project is expected by May.

