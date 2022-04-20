ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

TRAFFIC ALERT / ROAD CLOSURE for Avenue D to Avenue E

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North 8th Street Roadway Improvement project will begin on April...

www.treasurecoast.com

click orlando

Dump truck hits I-95 overpass in Daytona Beach, lanes stay open

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – All lanes of Interstate 95 are staying open, even though a dump truck hit an overpass in Daytona Beach Monday night. The incident happened on I-95 at the LPGA Boulevard overpass. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Man records himself being hit by driver who allegedly followed wife home...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
WCIA

Stanford Avenue opening for weekend ahead of four-week closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Stanford Avenue is reopening for the weekend amidst a gas main relocation by Ameren. Stanford between 11st Street and Fox Bridge Road has been closed recently while crews worked on the gas main. The city said that stretch will reopen on Saturday and stay open the following day before […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Uban Construction
WSVN-TV

Car crashes at North Miami gas station

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash caused a problem at the pump in North Miami. According to a Channel 7 viewer, it happened Monday afternoon at the Chevron along Biscayne Boulevard. We have yet to hear from police, but witnesses said there was an elderly man behind the wheel...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSVN-TV

Cement truck lands on Turnpike median after tire blows out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck landed a cement truck on its side along the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 216th Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Monday. Officials said one of the tires of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

