Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Loves Playing Evil Queen In 'Snow White'

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 21 hours ago
Gal Gadot enjoys playing Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action film based on the 1937 animated movie "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" because it allows her to do something she has "never done before." "I love it! [laughs] It's fun, I get to do something different," Gadot told...

NEW ORLEANS, LA
