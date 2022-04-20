ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured for the first time since the tragic death of his baby son as he returns to work at Man United, just 48 hours after announcing the shocking news

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured for the first time since the tragic death of his newborn son.

The Manchester United striker was given compassionate leave by his club for as long as he needed but opted to head into their Carrington training base on Wednesday and took part in the full session with team-mates.

He was seen in the back of a people carrier on the way into United's training complex, with earphones in while he sat behind the driver on the back seat.

Ronaldo was absent for his side's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday night and there has been a massive outpouring of support for both him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

A statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Monday confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived.

'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,' the announcement read.

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr14W_0fEbktUi00
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Carrington in the back of a people carrier on Wednesday and had earphones in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jRNR_0fEbktUi00
The Manchester United striker was pictured for the first time since announcing the tragic death of his baby 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1Zer_0fEbktUi00
The Manchester United star announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqqud_0fEbktUi00
A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived

United have a big game against Arsenal on Saturday and it seems as though their talismanic forward will be available for selection.

In his absence for the defeat by rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, there was applause and a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone from the home fans as a gesture of support for him and his grieving family.

In unison, both sets of supporters stood up on the seventh minute, Ronaldo's number, to applaud in what was an immaculately observed moment.

That tribute was just one of many that have flooded in since the announcement, with fans, players and pundits sending their condolences.

United, Ronaldo's current club and the team where he cemented his status as a premier league legend, posted on Instagram: 'Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWYP1_0fEbktUi00
Ronaldo is understood to have taken part in the full training session with his team-mates at Carrington 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlMHx_0fEbktUi00
Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfKSx_0fEbktUi00
Ronaldo could play against Arsenal on Saturday despite being told he can be on compassionate leave as long as he likes 

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro released an emotional open letter in which she said 'our little angel is already on daddy's lap,' in reference to the pair's father, Denis, who passed away in 2005 after a battle with alcoholism.

'I love you and my heart is with you over there,' Aveiro's letter read.

'May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more.

'Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.'

Other team-mates, including David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles all responded to the news with love heart emojis. First team coach Mike Phelan wrote: 'Thoughts are with you and your family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcoUZ_0fEbktUi00
Georgina is pictured alongside Cristiano Jr., clutching his father's shirt after his return to Manchester was announced in 2021

The Premier League responded to Ronaldo's statement with their own message, as did clubs Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish wrote: 'Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss.'

Ronaldo has pushed the boundaries of professionalism and been renowned for his dedication while also being a family man. Rodriguez shares daughter Alana, three, with him and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.

Since meeting in 2016, his partner has followed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin and then Manchester, as he left Real Madrid for Juventus and United.

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr. was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain. The identity of his mother is unknown.

In June 2017, the then-Real Madrid star surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate, and just one month later he and Rodriguez announced they were expecting their first child together.

Rodriguez then gave birth to their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017. Ronaldo has in the past claimed he wants to take his tally of children to seven, matching his notorious shirt number and lifestyle brand CR7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNHYF_0fEbktUi00
Georgina and footballer Cristiano famously met while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid  

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Mike Phelan
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Katia Aveiro
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
WDBO

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of infant son

In a heartbreaking announcement on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his newborn son had passed away. In the Instagram post, Ronaldo said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. … Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man United#Manchester United#Carrington#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

'Family is more important than everything' - Ronaldo to miss Anfield game

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel". The statement from...
SOCCER
AFP

Football rallies around Ronaldo after death of baby son

The football world rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday after they announced that their newborn son had died. On their web page, Real Madrid said that the club and its officials "deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting".
WORLD
Yardbarker

Juventus already has a player lined up to sign in 2024

Juventus missed a chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma in the summer after the Euro 2020 winner left AC Milan as a free agent. With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve always had a good chance of becoming his next club. However, PSG showed more interest and won the race for...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United condemn 'completely unacceptable' chants from fans mocking the Hillsborough Disaster during loss to Liverpool and vow to 'educate' supporters about the tragedy in 1989

Manchester United have condemned the behaviour of fans who sang offensive chants about the Hillsborough Disaster at Liverpool on Tuesday as 'completely unacceptable'. Video footage has emerged of a section of United fans taunting their rivals over the tragedy that claimed 97 lives in 1989 during their 4-0 defeat at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We scored at Anfield this season. You didn't': League One Shrewsbury Town brutally troll Man United on Twitter after their 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool - as they boast about netting more goals in their FA Cup third-round tie than Red Devils managed

League One Shrewsbury Town have mercilessly mocked Manchester United on Twitter after the Red Devils' 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool. Ralf Rangnick's side were walloped at Anfield on Tuesday evening, with the hosts enjoying 72 per cent of possession and the game effectively over after 22 minutes when Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah made it 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy