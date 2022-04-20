ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Final Tuneups

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ3aF_0fEbkpxo00
Calhoun Journal

April 20, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Playoff-bound teams get in one last game before starting postseason play at the end of the week

TUESDAY’S BASEBALL
Munford 13, Jacksonville 7
Ohatchee 5, Saks 1
Piedmont 11, Westbrook Christian 6
Ranburne 8, Donoho 5

JACKSONVILLE – Munford scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, the last six with two outs after tying the game, and beat Jacksonville 13-7 Tuesday in a battle of Class 4A area champions at Henry Farm Park.

The Lions, who open the 4A South playoffs at home Friday against St. Michael’s Catholic, trailed 5-1 going into the sixth. They sent 14 batters to the plate with the first six reaching safely.

They put together three consecutive RBI singles and scored the tying run on an error. Connor Fisher’s RBI single gave the Lions the lead and Tyler Stephens capped the outburst with aa two-run triple.

“Our guys feed off each other,” Munford coach Derek Stephens said. “When things start going good and we start start getting hits, it’s like it’s contagious. You can feel the energy we start to play with.”

The Golden Eagles, who open 4A North play at home Friday against West Limestone, took 4-0 lead in the third on Kody Willingham’s RBI single, Tito Canales’ bases-loaded walk and Jim Ogle’s two-run single. Ogle’s RBI single in the fifth gave them a 5-1 lead.

Stephens and Fisher both had three hits and three RBIs for the Lions. Corbin Smith had three hits and two RBIs, and Mason Brewer had three hits.

Ranburne 8, Donoho 5: The Bulldogs broke a 5-5 tie with three unearned run in the top of the seventh.

Donoho’s Slade Haney, who signs to play baseball with Mississippi College on Thursday, tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with his second homer of the game. He also hit a solo homer in the fifth when the Falcons tied it at 4 and went 3-for-4.

Eli Davenport went 3-for-3 and Ben Jackson hit a two-run homer in the first for Ranburne. Nic Thompson had two hits for Donoho.

Ranburne opens the 2A playoffs at home Friday against J.U. Blacksher. Donoho opens the 1A playoffs at home Friday against Skyline.

Ohatchee 5, Saks 1: The Indians took control with a four-run second inning and their pitchers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Rickey Garrett broke up the gem with a leadoff homer.

Carson Tittle capped the second inning with a two-run double. The first two runs scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball. The Indians had only three hits – all their big second inning – but took advantage of six walks and three hit batsmen.

Ohatchee and Saks both open the 3A playoffs on the road Friday. Ohatchee is at Plainview and Saks is at Phil Campbell.

Piedmont 11, Westbrook Christian 6: Jack Hayes hit his ninth homer of the season, McClane Mohon extended his hitting streak to 26 games and the Bulldogs made it 21 in a row rallying from an early 5-1 deficit. They open the 3A playoffs Friday at home against Sylvania.

Hayes hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 11-6, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and keyed the top of the lineup that went a combined 8-for-13 with six RBIs. Mohon singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak. Austin Estes stole two more bases and is now 40 for 41 on the season.

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.28/v5x.ca6.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/EA-Sports-and-Calhoun-Jounal-300x180.jpg" data-credit="Calhoun Journal" data-externalurl=""/>
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Donoho Leads State

MONTGOMERY – The Donoho girls tennis team moved a step closer to winning the Class 1A-3A state title that eluded it last year with a big opening day of the state tournament Monday at Lagoon Park.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

