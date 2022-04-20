ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man Utd training ground in back of car as he’s seen for first time since tragic death of son

By Gary Stonehouse
 20 hours ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO was back at Manchester United’s training ground today as he was spotted for the first time since the tragic death of his son.

The Portuguese legend, 37, was seen leaving Carrington in the back of a Mercedes at 1.20pm just days after revealing the awful news to the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmKk9_0fEbkoKJ00
Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted being driven out of Man Utd's training ground in a Mercedes by his security team this afternoon Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJO8J_0fEbkoKJ00
The star and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their newborn son on Monday Credit: AFP

Ronaldo and his 28-year-old partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday night one of their newborn twins had died.

They said in a heart-wrenching statement: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple had announced last October they were expecting twins.

Georgina then revealed she was carrying a boy and girl in a touching video featuring their daughter Alana Martina, four, and Cristiano’s three children Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo was snapped with his headphones in while sat in the back of a car being driven by one of the twins he hired as security that served as soldiers with an elite special forces unit in Afghanistan.

The brothers were first seen with the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward in September shortly after they were employed after his return to Old Trafford.

The forward did not feature last night as United were thrashed 4-0 at rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool supporters put rivalry aside to pay tribute to the the star and his loss with a minute's applause in the seventh minute.

TOUCHING TRIBUTE

The footballer’s family thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support via social media.

Madeira-based sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by publishing footage of the gesture on her social media and writing: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

She finished her message with a heart emoticon.

Sibling Katia, posting from her home in Brazil, wrote "Way beyond football" against her own video set against the chorus of "You’ll Never Walk Alone".

United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to top four-chasing rivals Arsenal.

But it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo, the club's top scorer this season with 21, will be back to lead the line.

