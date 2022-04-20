ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

2 Killed In Route 9 Crash On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Two people were killed in a crash that closed Route 9 for several hours, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 10:35 p.m. on the 3400 block of the route in Freehold Township, initial reports said.

The motorists were trapped when first responders arrived, reports said.

The occupants were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

