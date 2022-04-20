Watch CNBC's full interview with Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman

Twitter Inc. TWTR, +1.21% is expected to turn down Tesla Inc. TSLA, -4.96% Chief Executive Elon Musk's offer for the social-networking company, and private-equity powerhouse Apollo Global Management Inc. APO,. +0.99%. is considering whether to join in a bid, according to a Monday afternoon report. The Wall Street Journal reported...
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized the company's board in a series of tweets on Sunday. The board is currently considering a $43 billion bid from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company and take it private. Dorsey still sits on Twitter's board but has planned to leave once...
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO is “another high-quality dividend cover call strategy.”. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Nvidia Corporation NVDA. “Screaming innovation. Really strong investor day. Trillion dollar TAM...
Wall Street should have been down Tuesday, yet the stock market had a great run. The usual suspects all lined up against the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer listed three primary reasons for what he called the "bizarre action" in the market. Wall Street should have been down Tuesday, yet the...
Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about the social media platform’s board of directors but “nothing that can be said.” This is perhaps why he reported to a meme featuring Don Corleone to express his emotions. What Happened: Dorsey made the...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Jamie Dimon is changing his tune on the chances of a recession hitting, as even America’s biggest banks seem powerless to stop the forces at play.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) largest individual stakeholder — Elon Musk — took aim at the high costs involved in protecting Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg from threats. What Happened: Musk said on Sunday that the $26.8 million spent on...
April 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey took aim at the social media company's board in a series of tweets late on Monday as it weighs Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover offer. Dorsey, who is also a Twitter board member, added to the chatter on the micro-blogging...
Wall Street is finding some traction for Tuesday, as investors wade through big earnings and ample, gloomy distractions. Fighting has ramped up again in Ukraine as the battle begins for the country’s eastern front. Apart from the tragic humanitarian crisis, the conflict is already causing the World Bank and others to cut their global growth forecasts.
Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares moved higher Monday, but still sit well below the takeover price offered by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk last week, as the world's richest man digs in for what could be a messy and protracted battle with the social media group's board of directors.
(Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by “is the Night”, days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc for $43 billion. The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social...
