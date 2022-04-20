ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Watch CNBC's full interview with Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman

CNBC
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq CEO Adena Friedman joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Amazon, Wynn Resorts And This Dividend Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO is “another high-quality dividend cover call strategy.”. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Nvidia Corporation NVDA. “Screaming innovation. Really strong investor day. Trillion dollar TAM...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc
Benzinga

Jack Dorsey On Twitter: 'Look How They Massacred My Boy'

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about the social media platform’s board of directors but “nothing that can be said.” This is perhaps why he reported to a meme featuring Don Corleone to express his emotions. What Happened: Dorsey made the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Better Stock-Split Stock: Amazon vs. Tesla

Tesla is probably the single best recent example of the benefits that can come from stock splits. Amazon's incredible business strengths mean it's not a stock to sleep on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

(Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by “is the Night”, days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc for $43 billion. The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy