Norfolk, VA

Bulls fall 7-5 after late-game surge by Norfolk

WRAL News
WRAL News
 20 hours ago
Norfolk, Va. — The Durham Bulls fell to the Norfolk Tides 7-5 in game one of a six-game series on Tuesday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning, but...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

