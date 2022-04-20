Bulls fall 7-5 after late-game surge by Norfolk
Norfolk, Va. — The Durham Bulls fell to the Norfolk Tides 7-5 in game one of a six-game series on Tuesday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning, but...www.wralsportsfan.com
Norfolk, Va. — The Durham Bulls fell to the Norfolk Tides 7-5 in game one of a six-game series on Tuesday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning, but...www.wralsportsfan.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0