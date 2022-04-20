Bulls fall 7-5 after late-game surge by Norfolk

It’s kind of tough to pick out the one stat or area of play that defined West Virginia’s 3-2 11-inning win over Pitt on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Was it the fact that all three of WVU’s runs were scored without benefit of an RBI? Heck, that all three scored without the ball being hit out of the infield?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO