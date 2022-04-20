ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Market workshop aims to help kids with trade skills

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSEQUIM – The nation is facing a trade skills shortage. Experts say the lack of trade skill exposure at a young age in recent decades in schools and at home is adding to the issue. The Sequim Maker’s...

Helping Kids Build Skills to Set and Achieve Goals

Thoughtful decision-making for setting and achieving goals is an essential skill indispensable throughout life. Children work harder and persevere through challenges when invested in personal goals they choose and plan to achieve. If children's brains anticipate possible pleasure from achieving their goals, they will be more dedicated and optimistic about...
WIBW

Workshop aims to empower women’s lives with self-care tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A workshop Friday aimed to empower women in the community. The event was hosted by the Blacksmith Event Center in Silver Lake. Participants learned both traditional and alternative tools for holistic self-care. Tips provided at the workshop came from practitioners and healers who are experts in grief therapy, yoga, meditation, and more.
Bay News 9

Business owners launch workshop to help women entrepreneurs

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Bay area women entrepreneurs are working to help other women launch their own businesses. Sarina Murphy started a spice company, Aniras Spices, during the pandemic. Adrian Nagy owns Dolce Cafe and Marketplace in downtown Tampa. On Saturday, March 26, they're working together to host their first "Women of Tampa Unite" Entrepreneur Conference.
WJTV 12

MDAC to host farmers market manager workshop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host a workshop for farmers market managers, staff, volunteers and board members on Tuesday, April 12. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. inside the Forestry Building at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson. The purpose of […]
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
marketplace.org

Businesses need staffing strategies to deal with ongoing COVID-19 surges

New omicron sub-variants are spreading in some parts of the country. And though health officials say they don’t appear to cause more severe disease than previous COVID strains, they could still keep people home from work. The COVID hamster wheel is changing how businesses function – maybe forever.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Empowering All Emerging Artists With New Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
VTDigger

The Wellness Revolution promotes women’s confidence in cycling

Contact: Sara Teachout for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. The Wellness Revolution Promotes Women’s Confidence in Cycling. Burlington, VT – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (Blue Cross) and Terry Bicycles are re-launching the Wellness Revolution after a pandemic hiatus. The program is designed to promote healthier lifestyles for Vermonters who identify as women through cycling. Registration for the five-week program will run from April 21st through May 6th, or when the program capacity has been reached.
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
