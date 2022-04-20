ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man Wanted For Kansas Shooting Arrested In Springfield

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA man on the run for attempted murder near Baxter Springs, Kansas has been...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Baxter Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Baxter Springs, KS
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, MO
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Shooting
THV11

Police: Arkansas 17-year-old dead after being shot in the head

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Police are investigating the death of a teen girl found with a gunshot wound to the head just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. “Can’t imagine what her parents are going through right,” said Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department. According to...
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
truecrimedaily

Kansas man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, 2 dogs

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in connection with the death of his girlfriend and two dogs. According to KWCH-TV, on Monday, March 21, deputies from the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to 554 West Parsons Road in a rural area within the county at approximately 5:50 p.m. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins' body along with two dogs. They all sustained apparent gunshot wounds, KWCH reports.
SALINE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy