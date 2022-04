MANISTEE — What was a once a staple of the Manistee community is gone. As of Monday, the Lakeshore Motel has been completely demolished. Several excavators could be seen getting rid of trees, dried bush and other debris at 101 S. Lakeshore Drive. The now empty lot will be the location of the Hampton Inn, which should be starting construction in May and be completed by next May.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO