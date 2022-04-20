ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

'Don't Be a Douchebag': Texts From North Jersey Restaurant To Customer Go Viral

By Cecilia Levine
 20 hours ago
Texts with Get Stuffed Photo Credit: Joe Stephen

Antagonistic messages between a North Jersey restaurant and a customer checking the status of his food have gone viral.

Montclair's Joe Stephen reached out to Get Stuffed in Union to see where his Uber Eats delivery was earlier this month, when the owner quickly became antagonistic, according to text messages and a report by NJ Advance Media.

Stephen tells the restaurant it's been more than 45 minutes that he's been waiting.

"Bumper to bumper everywhere and flooding everywhere," the restaurant says. "Getting driver info and it's not due yet — would you like us to ask somebody to jump into a helicopter for you?"

"Excuse me?" the customer responds.

"Its[sic] rush hour and pouring rain outside and you ordered from Union — don't be a douchebag," the restaurant says.

After the food arrived, Stephen sarcastically told the restaurant he'd be writing a rave review, to which the restaurant responded:

Get Stuffed texted the following statement to Daily Voice:

"For years we've posted that we'll bark back at any customer that complains that their driver isn't moving fast enough during a flood event. It's been our shtick since day one. This exchange went too far and we've learned from it so we can improve moving forward."

Stephen's Facebook post of the text messages had gotten 3.5K shares and 4.7K comments as of Wednesday morning.

