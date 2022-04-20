Roundy's strong outing, Becker's three-run run shot lead Pine View over Desert Hills

Brock Roundy went five strong innings and Dylan Becker belted a three-run home run to blow the door open as Pine View knocked off Desert Hills 13-6 on Tuesday night.

The senior lefthander pitched a perfect bottom half of the first before laboring through the second.

Roundy walked four batters in the inning, and two runs scored on an infield single by Eric Olson to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead after two innings.

Pine View’s offense responded with four runs in the top of the third, aided by five walks from Thunder pitching.

“It wasn’t so much of getting to different pitchers that they have, it was more about our approach,” said Pine View pitching coach JP DeWitt. “We’ve been trying to change that approach. (We’ve had) too many flyball outs and too many strikeouts. It makes them get us out instead of us getting ourselves out.”

With the lead back in hand, Roundy went to work.

The Grays Harbor commit worked around a leadoff walk to Payton Gubler by punching out Taylor Mosher and Kyler Terry.

A one-out single by Cooper Cluff in the fourth inning didn’t phase Roundy, who struck out Olson and Karson Irvin to close the inning.

As Roundy became more effective, his tempo on the hill increased.

His final inning of work was his best.

Roundy struck out the side in order in the fifth.

He locked up Cole DeCastro and Gubler looking before getting Mosher to swing and miss to close the inning.

“With him, my biggest fear as a pitching coach is can we have a clean first inning,” said DeWitt. “He got in some big counts in that second inning and walked a few, but he’s going to get better as the game goes along. Every time. All year long.”

Leading 8-2, the Pine View offense put the game on ice in the top of the sixth.

With Roundy third and Nash Schroeder on first, Dylan Becker belted a three-run shot to left-center to push the lead to 11-2.

Becker’s blast was the first of his career.

“The thing about the Becker boys is that they’re just gamers,” said DeWitt. “We have them at the bottom of the lineup. On a lot of other teams, they’re middle of the lineup guys, but they don’t care, they just compete. They bring a football mentality to the baseball field.”

The win pushes Roundy to 5-2 on the year. Even with allowing two earned over five innings of work, Roundy still sports a sparkling 1.74 ERA and has struck out 63 over 38 IP.

His strong outing on Tuesday night comes off the heels of a masterpiece against Hurricane where he recorded 15 Ks on his way to a complete-game two-hitter.

Earlier this year, Roundy outdueled Luke Anderson of Snow Canyon, allowing no earned runs and fanning 12 in 6.1 IP.

The win marks the fourth win in a row for Pine View over Region 10 competition after starting out 1-4, including a pair of shutouts at the hands of Dixie and a loss to Crimson Cliffs.

A win over the Mustangs on April 5 snapped the streak and dashed Crimson Cliffs’ chances at a perfect season following a 14-0 start.

Desert Hills came into Tuesday’s contest having won seven of their last eight games.

“I don’t know if we’ve made a statement,” said DeWitt. “Desert Hills is a good team and they’ve always been a good team. They’re going to be even better and want it even more on Friday… We’re getting hot again. We had our midseason [slide] and we’ve won four in a row.”

Pine View will get to face arguably the top arm in Region 10 on Friday in Thunder ace Payton Gubler.

“He’s a freak athlete and he’s a gamer,” said DeWitt. “You see him out there and he’s just a competitor. When you see that with 94-95, whatever he’s going to reach, that’s a challenge. Just put the ball in play and put bat to ball.”

