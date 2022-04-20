ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Girls Tennis: Maharishi Sweeps Panthers

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 18 hours ago

Mount Pleasant — Maharishi got started hot and never let off the gas, sweeping Mount Pleasant...

kilj.com

