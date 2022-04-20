ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permanent daylight saving time possible

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A decades-long push to stop the clock-switching in Colorado continues to gain momentum, with multiple bills being discussed both in our state and at the federal level .

The Colorado senate passed a bill on Tuesday to allow permanent daylight saving time in our state. The bill is now on Governor Jared Polis’ desk for a signature.

However, a federal law would have to be passed to allow states to remain on daylight saving time year-round and at least four states that are currently in mountain standard time would have to create legislation making daylight saving time the standard time throughout the year, according to the legislation.

Are there benefits of daylight saving time?

Currently federal law allows a state to stay on standard time year round but does not allow a state to adopt daylight saving time year round.

Daylight saving time became standardized in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act set a standard for clock settings and the change to daylight time across the country.

FOX31 Denver

