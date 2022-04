The latest added to Ant’s alliance is 2C2P, a Singapore-based company that helps enterprises in Southeast Asia move money across borders. According to an announcement released on Monday, Ant will form a strategic partnership with 2C2P and become its largest shareholder, though a figure for the acquisition wasn’t disclosed. With the deal, the Singaporean firm’s network of merchants will be plugged into Alipay+, Ant’s cross-border payments platform.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO