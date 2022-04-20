ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Stigma surrounding mental health care impacts older adults

By Jamie Warren
ABC 15 News
 20 hours ago

PHOENIX — According to the National Council on Aging, the stigma surrounding mental health care is one of the reasons older adults are less likely to receive treatment. Lack of access to providers and the misconception that certain conditions are a normal part of aging may also play a...

MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
Managing the Mind: Mental health resources across the Valley

PHOENIX — For ABC15’s Managing the Mind special on April 20, we wanted to provide information for community-based organizations that can assist with mental health resources or can connect you with resources suited to your needs. This list is not exhaustive. It is meant to serve as a starting point for those looking for help and may not know where to begin.
Podcast | The mental health crisis afflicting students and their teachers

Even before the pandemic, the mental health of young people was a growing concern. By 2018, for instance, suicide had become the second leading cause of death among people age 10 to 24. And in 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
Yolanda Rodgers-Garvin Mental Health Care awardee

Yolanda Rodgers-Garvin has more than 25 years of experience serving children and families in the St. Louis area, and she instills a thought in the minds of students and parents. “Where you are today does not determine your tomorrow," she said. Rodgers-Garvin, who holds a master's degree in social work...
New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
Shane Watson
Former Buckeye Miller opens up about mental health

When former Ohio State center Harry Miller announced his retirement from football this month due to mental health struggles, I don’t think this type of revelation was as alarming as it would have been, say, 15 years ago. Miller is a member of Generation Z, young people born between 1997 and 2012. More research has come out on this age cohort regarding their inner battles with mental health, stress and anxiety. Gen Zers have been categorized as “the most depressed generation,” according to a March 2021 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and data from the American Psychological Association reported that only 45% of Gen Z consider their mental health as “very good” or “excellent.” A 2019 report from the American Psychiatric Association found that Gen Zers were “more likely” to need therapy than previous generations.
Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
Disabled people need to be listened to

Justin Salisbury’s commentary “Ongoing eugenics against disabled Vermonters” is dead on. It is manifestly unfair that there is no law protecting parents against losing their children simply because they are disabled. Disability does not automatically mean that a parent can’t safely raise a child. The current...
Free services for new parents struggling with mental health

Oftentimes, new parents aren't sure what's "normal" and what they need to ask for help with, so things can quickly get overwhelming. There are resources that are out there and it's okay to use them long before you might realize you should. Southwest Human Development operates the Birth to Five...
Lenape District selects Care Solace for mental health care coordination services

SHAMONG – Lenape Regional High School District selected Care Solace, an organization determined to calm the chaos of mental health care coordination, to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers for students, staff, and their families. Care Solace provides a Care Companion™ team who can quickly and confidentially find available providers in the community. Care Solace also equips school systems with a customized online tool that gives community members a way to anonymously search for community-based providers matched to their needs.
Pandemic impact on mental health: A global overview

In May 2020, the United Nations reported that stress and anxiety levels had risen substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, several waves of COVID-19 have left their mark around the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his...
This could be a simple solution to loneliness, according to scientists

If you’re feeling lonely in your free time, do something that uses your skills and concentration. Leisure activities like painting, skiing or chopping wood can engross us and put us in a state of ‘flow’. A meaningful activity that we enjoy works best, say researchers at Penn...
Call it what you will, more people are taking mental health days

Calling in sick to work is nothing new. Calling into work to take a mental health day is something more companies are honoring in a modern work world. ABC15 asked experts how to know when it’s time for a mental health day, the benefits of taking a day for yourself following work burnout, and what the state has done to offer paid sick time off.
Report: Autistic children at the intersection of race and poverty experience compounding health risks

The Autism Intervention Research Network on Physical Health (AIR-P), a multi-site collaboration housed within UCLA Health's Department of Medicine, has released a new report that uses national data to highlight the intersection of autism, poverty and race/ethnicity and their compounding impact on health and health care. While it is well-known...
Your Child’s Mental Health: Thursday at 5

Many children have been struggling with mental health issues due to the pandemic, but a local nonprofit is working to change that. Only on 12 News this Thursday at 5 – how a simple text message could help parents address their kids’ mental well-being.
