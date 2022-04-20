Stigma surrounding mental health care impacts older adults

When former Ohio State center Harry Miller announced his retirement from football this month due to mental health struggles, I don’t think this type of revelation was as alarming as it would have been, say, 15 years ago. Miller is a member of Generation Z, young people born between 1997 and 2012. More research has come out on this age cohort regarding their inner battles with mental health, stress and anxiety. Gen Zers have been categorized as “the most depressed generation,” according to a March 2021 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and data from the American Psychological Association reported that only 45% of Gen Z consider their mental health as “very good” or “excellent.” A 2019 report from the American Psychiatric Association found that Gen Zers were “more likely” to need therapy than previous generations.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO