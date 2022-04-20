ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MPT’s Chesapeake Bay Week has Strong Eastern Shore Presence

chestertownspy.org
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the week when once again, Maryland Public Television’s Annual Chesapeake Bay Week invites viewers to immerse themselves “…in the history, science and culture of our nation’s largest estuary. And, this year, there is a strong focus on life here on the Eastern Shore....

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay

April 17 (UPI) -- The Ever Forward container ship was freed after more than a month stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay on Sunday morning. Two pulling barges and five tugboats were able to dislodge the ship from the bay at 7 a.m. as the third and final effort to free the ship was aided by a full moon and a spring tide.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Eastern Shore#Mpt#Cbmm
CBS Baltimore

Recent Rain And Wind Have Compromised Maryland’s Trees

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Tree experts say Monday’s rain and wind compromised weak trees across the area. Jose Mendez of Access Tree Services says weather elements can uproot trees. “The rain will saturate the ground and all the roots will soften, and then the wind comes over and hits the trees,” Mendez said. “And that’s when they uproot and go over the house.” An oak tree on Holly Drive West in Annapolis crashed into a home Monday, killing a man and injuring a woman.     Mendez said some areas—like Severna Park and Annapolis—have sandy soil, which can lead to trees being uprooted. The U.S. Forest Service’s “Tree Owners Manual” lists several common dangers to look for during tree inspections including broken, dead, or hanging branches; cracks, fungi, and cavities; weak trunk or branch unions; encircling root compressing the trunk; recent lean. “A lot of the times, if they really look at the base of the tree, there’s mushrooms around the tree. That’s a perfect decaying sign,” Mendez said. If anyone spots these dangers, then they should call an arborist. Trees should be inspected annually, Mendez said.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Independent

Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated

A container ship the length of more than three football fields has finally been pried from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground.After two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge it, and the subsequent removal of roughly 500 of the 5,000 containers it was carrying, the Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats.A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole and back into...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy