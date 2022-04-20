ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former MSNBC Analyst Malcolm Nance Enters Ukraine Conflict, Literally

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxWSd_0fEbYQsF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhYIv_0fEbYQsF00

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Those watching MSNBC accustomed to getting insight from former military veteran Malcolm Nance got a surprise as he appeared for a segment on the network to reveal that he’s now joined the fight in Ukraine.
On the Monday (April 18th) episode of The ReidOut, the former MSNBC analyst joined host Joy Reid for a segment on the latest in the war between Ukraine and Russia decked out in full combat gear. Speaking to her from a secure location, he stated that he is now part of the international legion of fighters that are part of the Ukrainian Army. The former Navy intelligence officer posted a photo of himself in full combat gear with an assault rifle to his Twitter account with the caption, “I’m DONE talking.”

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here,’” Nance said during his interview. “I am here to help this country fight… what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.” When asked by Reid if there was any real danger in him being there as a foreigner, he replied: “No, it doesn’t, because the war that’s being waged here is being waged against everybody. [The Russians] are not going around hunting for American flag patches or to see who’s Black, who’s Asian, who’s Latino.”

Nance elaborated on his position in the interview with The Daily Beast and confirmed he is no longer with the network. “I let my contract expire and came right over,” he said. “I was through with talking about it.” He continued by colorfully adding: “Also if anybody gives me any f—ing flak just tell them to shut the f–k up since they’re obviously p*ssies who have never been in combat. The Legion only takes combat vets. #BOFADEEZ”

The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine was formed as Russian forces first invaded the nation on February 27th. The exact number of combatants in the legion is unknown, but the nation’s ministry of defense claimed on March 6th that they had 20,000 who volunteered to take part in defending the nation from 52 different countries. Volunteers have the option to receive Ukrainian citizenship after their service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Reid
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Veteran#Ukraine Conflict#The Ukrainian Army#Navy
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy