Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jim Hogg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg and northwestern Starr Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guerra to near Viboras. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Viboras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Henry; Holt; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer; Nodaway; Platte; Ray; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph, local gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 1 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches, with over a foot in the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. Gusty winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN

