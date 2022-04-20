Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jim Hogg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg and northwestern Starr Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Guerra to near Viboras. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Viboras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO