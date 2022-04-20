Frost Advisory issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rabun The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Northwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Northern Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles east of Clayton, or 6 miles west of Oconee State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Highlands, Rosman, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Toxaway, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RABUN COUNTY, GA ・ 28 DAYS AGO