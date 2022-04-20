Frost Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The Neches River near Alto is expected to fall below flood stage late this Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

