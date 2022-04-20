Frost Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, southeastern Stephens, northwestern Hart, central Greenville, northwestern Anderson, central Pickens and southeastern Oconee Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1014 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Clemson, or over Norris, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easley, Clemson, Seneca, Pickens, Welcome, Powdersville, Central, Pendleton, Liberty and Lavonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
