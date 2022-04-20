ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Frost Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 08:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, southeastern Stephens, northwestern Hart, central Greenville, northwestern Anderson, central Pickens and southeastern Oconee Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1014 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Clemson, or over Norris, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easley, Clemson, Seneca, Pickens, Welcome, Powdersville, Central, Pendleton, Liberty and Lavonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The Neches River near Alto is expected to fall below flood stage late this Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. East winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTRY WEATHER TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT .A series of low pressure systems will affect the advisory area tonight through Thursday night. The result will be a messy mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow and ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation will turn mostly to plain rain midday Thursday
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:38:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL ABBEVILLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Anderson, Coffey, Osage, Lyon and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Henry; Holt; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Livingston; Mercer; Nodaway; Platte; Ray; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

