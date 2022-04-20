ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 17:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches, with over a foot in the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. Gusty winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph, local gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 1 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Harvey; Sedgwick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter of a mile expected due to dense fog. * WHERE...Harvey, Sedgwick and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET, ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET, AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds Thursday afternoon and evening.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET, ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET, AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds during the afternoon and evening.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up for Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Southern Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread and critically dry fuels will make new fire starts possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Freeborn, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 00:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blue Earth; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The conditions that caused the issuance of the Dense Fog Advisory has ended therefore it will be allowed to expire at midnight CDT.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Anderson, Coffey, Osage, Lyon and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility will be around one quarter of a mile due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

