ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Junction, OR
County
Douglas County, OR
County
Josephine County, OR
County
Curry County, OR
City
Medford, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
County
Coos County, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Central Douglas County#Grants Pass
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up for Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Southern Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread and critically dry fuels will make new fire starts possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up for Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Southern Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread and critically dry fuels will make new fire starts possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Starr County through 1100 PM CDT At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Viboras, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Viboras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches, with over a foot in the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. Gusty winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET, ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET, AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River below 6500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds during the afternoon and evening.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Harvey; Sedgwick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter of a mile expected due to dense fog. * WHERE...Harvey, Sedgwick and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a half a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy