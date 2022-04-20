Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up for Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Southern Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread and critically dry fuels will make new fire starts possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO