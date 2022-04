I hope that everyone had a joyful and blessed Easter this past weekend and have started the year long egg hunt for those elusive eggs that could not be found on Sunday. This week I would like to give you all an update on where we as a city stand on ongoing road projects. We all know that there are two major traffic backups each day during school drop off and then again after work, and the leaders of the city are making incremental and strategic moves to make the most out of what can be done. I am extremely fortunate to have City Council members who are willing to match dollars (plus extra) so we can make the most of our road infrastructure.

HELENA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO