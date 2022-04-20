Frost Advisory issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALDWELL AND EAST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES At 1124 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Hickory, or over Granite Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Caldwell and east central Burke Counties, including the following locations... Northlakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO