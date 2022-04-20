Freeze Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties. .Periods of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday resulted in storm-total accumulations of 3-5 inches, with isolated totals approaching 6 inches, across the upper French Broad River watershed. This heavy rainfall has caused significant rises along the upper French Broad River, from Rosman, to Brevard, Blantyre, Horse Shoe, Fletcher, and Avery Creek. The upper French Broad river has exceeded Minor Flood Stage near Blantyre and Action/Advisory Stage at Fletcher, causing nuisance to Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying, flood-prone areas including farmland, woodlands, parks, greenways, boat-access areas, and a few secondary roads and driveways. The French Broad River is expected to remain out of its banks into Friday afternoon, with conditions improving by Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the railroad tracks. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection. Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:16 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising slowly. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:16 AM EDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest between 17.0 feet and 17.2 feet this afternoon then begin to recede during this evening. The river will fall below Minor Flood Stage Friday afternoon and continue falling below the Action/Advisory Stage of 15.0 feet Friday night. - Minor Flood Stage is 16.0 feet.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 27 DAYS AGO