Buncombe County, NC

Freeze Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 08:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Haywood, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; Shelby; Tipton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mountains of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Graham, Macon, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Graham, Jackson and Macon Counties. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/05/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Northern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Northern Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jackson, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Buncombe Counties through 545 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Waynesville, or near Balsam, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesville, Canton, Lake Junaluska, Clyde, Balsam, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Black Balsam Area, B.R. Parkway-Smoky Mountains To Balsam Gap, Sunburst and Candler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Macon, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Macon; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Northwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Northern Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles east of Clayton, or 6 miles west of Oconee State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Highlands, Rosman, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Toxaway, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH...NORTHERN WARREN AND SOUTHEASTERN ISSAQUENA COUNTIES At 1127 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles south of Eagle Bend, or 9 miles northwest of Vicksburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Redwood around 1145 AM CDT. Oak Ridge around 1155 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MADISON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson; Transylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA CENTRAL HENDERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BUNCOMBE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties. .Periods of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday resulted in storm-total accumulations of 3-5 inches, with isolated totals approaching 6 inches, across the upper French Broad River watershed. This heavy rainfall has caused significant rises along the upper French Broad River, from Rosman, to Brevard, Blantyre, Horse Shoe, Fletcher, and Avery Creek. The upper French Broad river has exceeded Minor Flood Stage near Blantyre and Action/Advisory Stage at Fletcher, causing nuisance to Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying, flood-prone areas including farmland, woodlands, parks, greenways, boat-access areas, and a few secondary roads and driveways. The French Broad River is expected to remain out of its banks into Friday afternoon, with conditions improving by Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the railroad tracks. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection. Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:16 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising slowly. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:16 AM EDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest between 17.0 feet and 17.2 feet this afternoon then begin to recede during this evening. The river will fall below Minor Flood Stage Friday afternoon and continue falling below the Action/Advisory Stage of 15.0 feet Friday night. - Minor Flood Stage is 16.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon. Target Area: Jefferson; Madison; Taylor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27) affecting Madison, Jefferson and Taylor Counties. For the Aucilla River...including Lamont (US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27). * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 53.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 53.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 53.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 50.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 53.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.3 feet on 12/07/1976. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood- prone locations is imminent or occurring. Indian creek in Madison county is currently above flood stage just below 10 feet and steady. This will remain above flood stage for several more hours, before falling below flood stage, continuing flooding concerns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 AM CDT, Some additional light to moderate rain will continue early this morning. However, primary flooding will occur from runoff from previous heavy rainfall. - Additional rainfall amounts less than one quarter of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison and southeastern Carroll Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Rudd, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Osage... Rudd Rule... Marble Rockhouse... Dryfork Cabanal... Metalton Delmar... Connor MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Anderson, Coffey, Osage, Lyon and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cowley, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cowley; Harvey; Sedgwick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter of a mile expected due to dense fog. * WHERE...Harvey, Sedgwick and Cowley Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Independence, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Independence; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN INDEPENDENCE...SOUTHEASTERN IZARD AND SOUTHERN SHARP COUNTIES At 1234 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Cave City to near Sidney to near Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cave City Cushman... Mount Pleasant Sidney... Moorefield Gid... Stella Evening Shade... Aetna Maxville... Center Charlotte... Gainesboro Calamine... Poughkeepsie Pfeiffer... Nelsonville Lafferty... Sandtown HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

