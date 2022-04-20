ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 20 hours ago
Two people received injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Sparks.

As per the initial information, the 7-vehicle pile-up was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near the Oddie Blvd. exit in Sparks. The incident caused traffic delays for more than two hours Tuesday. The early reports showed that two people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

The events that have led up the accident remain unknown at this time. Drivers traveling north on US-395 experienced delays from the Oddie exit extending back to the Spaghetti Bowl. The scene was cleared and roadway reopened at 7:10 p.m. No further details are available.

The wreck remains under review.

April 20, 2022

Source: News 4 and Fox 11

guest
19h ago

Brilliant Freeway Design —— the cause of the majority of the accidents. Poorly designed freeways and freeway entrances. We are fortunate more accidents don’t happen

Reply
