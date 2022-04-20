ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Animal Control Refuses To Respond To Repeat Dog Bite

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23p29G_0fEbWq8500

Police responded to 4th Street just before 11 am for a report of a dog bite. A caller told an office he was bit by a dog and that the owners lived in the 1500 block of 4th Street.

Officers sent for an ambulance, but the man said he didn’t need treatment, he just wanted to make the police aware of the situation.

The dog’s owner said it was not the first time the animal bit someone. However, animal control refused to respond to the scene. Police took information for a report.

Loose Yorkie Stresses Out Woman

A loose dog on 14th Street caused a Portsmouth woman a whole lot of stress. She contacted police just before 6 pm to say she’d been chasing a loose Yorkie on 14th Street for three hours. She said the dog had been hit by cars multiple times, and the animal had also bitten her.

She said the dog belonged to a 14-year-old boy down the street and that he had threatened to shoot her.

When police investigated, they determined the woman was the source of the disturbance. The teenager was babysitting his sibling when the dog got out. The woman was very concerned about the dog and had cussed at the teen while she tried to retrieve the dog.

Police advised everyone involved.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Unwanted Visitors Refuse to Leave Shawnee Lodge

Speedway apparently isn’t the only business having problems with people who refuse to leave the property. Just before 9 pm, deputies responded to Shawnee Lodge for a report of four people who refused to leave the property. Employees said they kicked four individuals out of the building but they...
SHAWNEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Bite#4th Street#Police#Stress#Yorkie
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
123K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy