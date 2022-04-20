Animal Control Refuses To Respond To Repeat Dog Bite

Police responded to 4th Street just before 11 am for a report of a dog bite. A caller told an office he was bit by a dog and that the owners lived in the 1500 block of 4th Street.

Officers sent for an ambulance, but the man said he didn’t need treatment, he just wanted to make the police aware of the situation.

The dog’s owner said it was not the first time the animal bit someone. However, animal control refused to respond to the scene. Police took information for a report.

Loose Yorkie Stresses Out Woman

A loose dog on 14th Street caused a Portsmouth woman a whole lot of stress. She contacted police just before 6 pm to say she’d been chasing a loose Yorkie on 14th Street for three hours. She said the dog had been hit by cars multiple times, and the animal had also bitten her.

She said the dog belonged to a 14-year-old boy down the street and that he had threatened to shoot her.

When police investigated, they determined the woman was the source of the disturbance. The teenager was babysitting his sibling when the dog got out. The woman was very concerned about the dog and had cussed at the teen while she tried to retrieve the dog.

Police advised everyone involved.