ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Schools and Drake University breaking ground on new stadium

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zEAp_0fEbWlxg00

DES MOINES – Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University are holding a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to kick off the construction of a new stadium and sports facility that both institutions will share.

Plans for the stadium were first announced in 2019 and now construction will begin. The stadium is expected to be finished by fall 2023.

Phil Roeder, the Director of Communications & Public Affairs for DMPS, says that Drake and DMPS have partnered together for over 100 years and this project is another example of the two educational institutions working together to benefit students.

Iowa leads the nation in puppy mill violations, group says

“Once this is built I think people are going to see what a special place this is for student-athletes. What a great expansion of the partnership between DMPS and Drake University this is and really what this means for our kids,” Roeder said. “At the end of the day that’s what matters most for us that’s what matters most for drake and their students.”

The stadium will have 4,000 seats and be used year-round for sports like football, soccer, and rugby. It will also be available for other programming like marching band and middle school athletics.

Some DMPS parents have raised concerns about the stadium’s location as it is farther away from some DMPS high schools, but the project is expected to move forward without any disruptions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines students petition for school name change

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students at a Des Moines elementary school are pushing for a name change, trading one “Jackson” for another. Student leaders at Andrew Jackson Elementary presented their arguments to the Des Moines Public School Board to re-christen the school in favor of Mary Winston Jackson, the mathematician and aerospace engineer portrayed in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny breaks ground on 11th elementary school

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Community School District is expanding again. On Friday, ground was broken on what will be the district’s eleventh elementary school. The school is being built at the intersection of NW 18th Street and NW Abbie Drive. The school doesn’t have a name yet, but is temporarily being called ‘Elementary at […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

63 year old Bishop defending marriage to teen in Iowa court

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bishop Demetrius Sinegal of the Kingdom Church flew in from Texas and called for a full investigation into the November 15th marriage of Des Moines Bishop Dwight Reed and Jordan Reed of the Christ Apostolic Temple. Dwight is 63 years-old and Jordan is 19. “This marriage tears at the very fiber […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Teenager Gets Perfect Score on ACT

(Ankeny, IA) — It’s a rare event when someone gets a perfect score on a college entrance exam. But that rarity has happened in the Iowa town of Ankeny, where junior Sydney Madetzke scored a 36, the highest score possible, on her ACT test. She told KCCI/TV she received her test score and opened it while she was in French class, and that she became so excited that she was “almost hyperventilating.” Madetzke doesn’t know yet where she’ll go to college, but she plans to major in chemical engineering. The odds of earning a top entrance exam score — Less than one-half of one percent.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Blowing snow blamed for fatal crash Monday in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a driver was killed after she lost control on a slushy portion of a rural highway on Monday. It happened at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa 39, just south of Odebolt. According to an online crash report, 54-year-old Jan Gentry of Shawnee, Kansas lost control of her […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
WHO 13

Police say Waukee couple overdosed on heroin with infant in vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police. “It’s scary but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek. The lengths police say that Waukee couple Jake Stratton […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines sewers inadequate for some new developments

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Des Moines continues to plan for new developments. The city’s Public Works Director says there are some areas with poor sewer capacity. Jonathan Gano recently presented a study to the city council on the problems that could come from inadequate sewage systems, in the hope of getting ahead of the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden opening two new gardens

DES MOINES – The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is planning to open two new gardens this upcoming Memorial Day. The gardens will focus on native Iowa plant life. One garden will be named the Founders Garden and will contain dry meadow plant life like prairie grasses and wildflowers. The other garden will be named […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake University#Athletics#Des Moines Schools#Des Moines Public Schools#Dmps#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer. Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2nd Avenue bridge to close for weeks in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines says the 2nd Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive will have to close for up to a month. City engineers made that determination and announcement on Friday. According to the city, a contractor working on the west half of the bridge inadvertently […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 teens seriously injured in crash near Lincoln High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teenagers walking down a busy Des Moines street were seriously injured when a car crashed into them Friday afternoon. The crash happened on SW 9th Street near Lincoln High School at about 3:30 p.m., just minutes after school let out. Des Moines Police say the crash happened when a driver […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person shot Saturday in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in front of a Des Moines middle school Saturday ended with one person hospitalized for gunshot wounds. According to Des Moines Police, the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of Madison Avenue. Police say the person shot in the incident will likely survive their injuries. Officers […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

St. Vincent de Paul opens third thrift store

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul opened its third thrift store location allowing the organization to further its mission. It’s located at 801 73rd Street in Windsor Heights. Part of their mission is to help people get back to work and re-enter society after prison. The thrift stores help them […]
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
KCCI.com

Principal Park changes to block view of Capitol from batters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans to update Principal Park baseball stadium downtown will affect the view of the Iowa statehouse from the stands. Principal Park is one of the oldest Triple-A ballparks in the country, so it's time for updates. “There are some new requirements that have to be...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State moving students at football games

Here’s the email Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard sent to students. You can visually see the changes, and the reason, in the video story. “Dear Cyclone students, As the Iowa State football team continues to create personal memories for our fans through victories at Jack Trice Stadium, it has become more common for fans […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy