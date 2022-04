Spring is finally here and it's time to get in that garden. The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday, in Texarkana Arkansas. The Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30 am at the Home Arts Building at the Four States Fairgrounds. This sale is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be selling plants that come from their own gardens and landscapes, plants that are well adapted to our climate.

MILLER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO