There have been seven amazing seasons of MasterChef Junior since 2013. The show allows kids between the ages of eight and 13 to showcase just how talented they are in the kitchen. Their culinary competence is put on display –– and so is their passion for delicious foods. Letting the world see just how accomplished they are when it comes to creating excellent recipes is one of the driving forces of the show.

TV SHOWS ・ 27 DAYS AGO